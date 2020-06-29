 Oklahoma Sooners football took a commitment from Jordan Mukes this spring, just what do they have in the big defender?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 14:29:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Sooner Commit Shines

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
Editor
@Josh_Scoop
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The third day of the tour around the state of Oklahoma produced a load of East Oklahoma City stars, including a Sooner commitment and a bevy of young stars who are going to be big recruiting names ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}