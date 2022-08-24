Sooner State Ranking: 2023

Oklahoma's class of 2023 has been one of the more wild rides to see with prospects who have already flipped their commitment at the top, an elite move in, and several top players seeking their home outside of their home state. All of this makes for one of the more intriguing classes in recent memory and after great debate and consideration here's our first release of the Sooner State Rankings for 2023.

Breakdown: Oklahoma's top ranked prospect is no huge surprise. Hasz emerged as a potential superstar as just a sophomore. After spending much of his early years focused on basketball he hit the ground running on the football field. Hasz mixes a nice frame with high-end athletic ability and some very natural gifts as a receiver. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 1 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 1 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Few players have improved more consistently from year to year than Adams during his time at Owasso. Year over year he has gotten bigger, stronger, and faster and continues to be a player who does a lot to maximize all of his talents. Adams is surprisingly impressive in the air and is a guy that can make plays on special teams as well as at receiver. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 2 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 2 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: As a freshman and sophomore there was a feeling of 'when it all comes together' around Johnson. Well, in 2021, that qualifier fell by the wayside. As a junior he had over 1,000 yards receiver, 13 touchdowns, and an interception on the defensive side of the ball. Johnson's physicality and play-making ability went from a hope to a reality and helped him emerge as one of the state's best prospects regardless of class. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 3 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 3 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Tease was a guy that seemed like a great player who was still emerging athletically prior to his junior season. But during that junior year and into this spring and summer he has shown off real development and potential on both sides of the ball. As a safety Tease is physical and aggressive. As a receiver he has speed and a great feel for route-running. He seems like a guy who is likely to be successful on either side of the ball. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 4 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 4 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Every few years Oklahoma produces a player that is just a flat out football player that simply doesn't get his due. It feels like McCarty is the guy this year. After playing a huge role in carrying his team to a runner-up for the state title, and doing so on both sides of the ball, McCarty was somewhat overlooked at first. But as time wore on more people noticed the physical style he plays with and the versatility he brings. He could feature at linebacker, safety, or running back though it's expected he'll get going on defense in Norman. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 5 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 5 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Jobe is one of the most intriguing guys on the list to try and rank. From a pure upside standpoint, there's probably no one who could reach his kind of heights. His unbelievable athleticism and length are a rare combination. At the same time, he's still learning the game and will have to put on some considerable mass before he's ready for the college game. If it all comes together, this ranking will look comically bad in the future. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 6 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 6 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Miller arrived in Norman in May and almost immediately it was clear that he was one of the state's best prospects. Miller is incredibly fluid with his change of direction and shows a great feel for reading receivers. Keep an eye on him as he may climb this list further. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 7 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 7 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Foreman is one of the state's most under appreciated talents. He's a unique guy who will probably end up on the inside in the college game and with his twitchiness could become a very problematic pass rusher from a three-technique position. Foreman is physical sturdy against the run, he's another that could be underrated, even here. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 8 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 8 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: You won't find a more naturally gifted pass rusher in the state than McCoy. He's not the biggest guy in the state but that's about the only knock you can create for the Pirate's latest big-time product. McCoy is twitchy and though it's the pass rush where he really shines he is more physical than some realize. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 9 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 9 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: It's not every year that Oklahoma produces a bug space-eating defensive tackle but that's exactly what the state has in Thomas. He's a big guy but he's also very active and has some quickness to be a troubling pass rusher. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 10 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 10 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Ashford is one of the most improved players in the state over the last few years. He felt a bit hard done by the Covid year that slowed his physical development. Bu the came back in 2021 and looked like an entirely different player. He's a good athlete who plays with some nastiness and can be a real finisher. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 11 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 11 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Pearson is just starting to figure out all that he can be in the college game but to be fair, so are most college coaches. Pearson emerged early in his career as a receiver but continued to grow and develop. With that development Pearson has opened up some possibilities as a flex tight end but it's hard not to think of his potential at linebacker with his size and movement skills. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 12 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 12 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Another intriguing prospect that has a lot of positional versatility. Johnson is a guy who figures to flourish and really burst onto the recruiting scene during his senior year as more people become familiar with his skills. Johnson could play receiver, outside linebacker, or even as something of an overhang safety. He's physical and has great length to develop into a difference maker. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 13 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 13 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: As simply as it can be put, you won't find a better pure football player than Moore. Name the way you want a linebacker to impact the game and Moore does it. He's incredibly athletic and has as natural feel for the game of any player in the state. Someone is going to choose to ignore his size and simply make a bet on his talent. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 14 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 14 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: The latest line of Jenks offensive lineman who come along and emerge a bit later than their peers. But regardless Zaldivar brings size and, like many Trojans before him, a strong technical side of the game. He'll help a future program earlier than some. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 15 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 15 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Stanford has been such an impactful player for the Trojans that he's made a real impact both offensively and defensively. He's a well put-together prospect who lives around the ball. He figures as a strong safety or jack-of-all-trades type of running back going forward. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 16 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 16 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: The best pure cover corner in the state and one of the best the state has produced in quite a while. Thomas uses his length very well and can turn and run with most any he comes up with. He may feature as a nickelback in the future but the bottom line is he's one of the safer bets to become a quality power 5 starter in this class. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 17 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 17 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Ringleb has had some poor luck with health over the last two seasons but when he's on and playing like he can, he's got every chance to be a quality FBS offensive tackle. Ringleb finishes well and has the size to grow into a quality tackle. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 18 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 18 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: It seems like every year, at least as of late, the Yellowjackets have a player who just blows up in the weight room before his senior season. While seeing Choctaw this spring there isn't much doubt that person is the highly-talented Jackson. He's a bit of a tweener positionally but he'll be a player that grabs some quality offers thanks to his frame and ability as a receiver over the middle. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 19 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 19 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Wasel has an engine that runs hot that, and while it's something that will have to even out in college, the thing that gets lost is just what a competitive young guy he is. He's a quarterback that will fight and scrap for every yard and simply wants to win every single snap he's on the field. He's continued to emerge as a passer and could be set for a huge year East of Oklahoma City. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 20 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 20 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Sanders has been a known quantity since he was a freshman for the Pioneers. Every year he's developed not only as a player but also as with his frame and just continues to get bigger and stronger. At the Owasso team camp he could be seen taking on the state's best defensive tackles and standing toe to toe. Given time he'll be another good in-state blocker for Mike Gundy and co. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 21 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 21 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: It probably hasn't always been easy for Hasz at Bixby. He's been a playmaker since he was a sophomore but has, at times, been overlooked by some of the more well known Spartans stars. But for those paying attention it's never been a question of whether or not Hasz would be a FBS player. Hasz works well in space, is incredibly intuitive, and is physical at the point of attack. He'll be a guy who gets everything out of himself in Fayetteville. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 22 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 22 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Swanson went overlooked for way too long and it's impressive that Illinois, a rare visitor to Oklahoma recruiting, was able to come to the state and find a quarterback with something to offer. Swanson is a top shelf athlete who is a quality passer that hasn't always gotten to display it for the run heavy Tigers. He's got a chance to really outplay this ranking. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 23 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 23 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Something about Tulsa going to Union and finding a quality player that some others had overlooked just feels right. Robinson has nice size and is a very complete player that figures to only get better and better as he hits a college weight program. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 24 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 24 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Jones is another player on this list that one can't help but wonder if was impacted more by the 2020 season's oddities than most. After really emerging as a freshman Jones showed flashes of real potential his sophomore year but it felt like his junior year was the moment it started to come back together. He's raw and still learning but frames like his aren't easy to find. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 25 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 25 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Hunt is a do-it-all guy for Millwood and has been a big part of the Falcons success over the past few years. For whatever reason he's never quite gotten his due but with his body type and ability in the open field he'll pick up some more attention during his last run under head coach Darwin Franklin. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 26 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 26 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: One of the state's most explosive playmakers, Bass has the feel of a guy who is going to find the right college home and surprise people that he wasn't more of a recruiting option. His short area quickness and ability to stretch the field make for a dangerous slot receiverr. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 27 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 27 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: James is a guy that the Titans staff has raved about since early in his career. The real question is where he may fit into the college game. And there's little argument that Iowa State's three-safety look may be as tailor-made for him as any scheme in the country. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 28 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 28 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: McKinney has been a revelation since he moved over to Tulsa Union with numerous coaches raving about his performance at last weekend's Gridiron Classic at Union Tuttle stadium. McKinney is a complete back who does a great job as a receiver and has the speed to punish any team who can't rally to tackle him. He's got a chance to make a move up this list in a hurry but frankly we just want to see some more. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 29 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 29 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: McClarty is arguably the state's most underrated playmaker and has been making big plays for Norman since he was a sophomore. Though he features at quarterback for the Tigers he figures to move to slot or corner in the college game and with his feet and agility, he'll be a real find for someone. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 30 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 30 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: You may struggle to find a bigger home run hitter in-state than Crawford in the 2023 class. He's done nothing but make plays for Grove in the last few years and though there hasn't been a lot of attention so far that feels like something that can change as his senior year moves along. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 31 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 31 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Fields is one of the more confusing prospects on this list, frankly the only reason he's here on the list is we just haven't had a chance to see him in person. But on tape he has the look of a player that could easily find his way into the top 20. Could this be the year it all comes together? Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 32 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 32 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Neeley hasn't received a lot of notoriety so far but don't let it fool you. He's gone a bit under the radar for the Rams but his tape is impressive as he shows physicality, great vision, and the ability to break big runs. He's going to be a lot of fun to watch develop. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 33 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 33 (8/23/2022)

Breakdown: Every year there are a few Oklahoma guys that you just keep waiting to take off and Harper seems like one who could do so. He's a natural playmaker that figures to find a home with some of the programs that tend to be patient with Oklahoma recruiting that will only be helped by his work ethic and ever-improving skillset. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 34 (8/23/2022) Lowest Ranking: 34 (8/23/2022)