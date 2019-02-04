Oklahoma's in-state class of 2021 has shown real promise as a group with huge potential. In fact several players already hold scholarship offers. After reviewing film from around the state SoonerScoop.com's recruiting editor Josh McCuistion has decided to offer a glimpse into the next group of in-state stars.

Thoughts: Daniels is a freakish athlete with incredible length and frame that has the kind of athleticism you rarely find in that type of physical makeup. Daniels is a player we're wanting to see up close and will do so over the spring. He has the makeup that makes one wonder if he could really blow up given some more time. Offers: Arkansas, Iowa State

Thoughts: Downs is just so far beyond most of his counterparts as far as physical development. The kind of kid who just spends his entire tape running over one helpless defender after another. Now that being said Downs has a future as a pass rusher rather than as a running back and his ability to create more flexibility will say a lot about his prospects of being an elite prospect. Offers: Baylor, Nebraska, Oklahoma State

Thoughts: Green has been 'the next big thing' at Union for a while and as a sophomore you started to see the massive skills show up on tape. Green has game-changing speed and is already a guy with the frame to be a major power five recruit. He is another that could make a very real run at the top spot. Offers: N/A

Thoughts: Humann has a chance to be another high-quality in-state offensive lineman. The big blocker has the feet to move naturally and though he currently shines at tackle for the Jaguars and has the ability to slid his length will probably push him inside in the college game. Regardless, he is a difference maker. Offers: N/A

Thoughts: Hunt is one of many 2021 in-state prospects connected to outstanding players of the past. His father, Jay, was an Oklahoma running back signee in the 1998 class and though the younger Hunt shines as a running back one can't help but wonder if his future might be at safety or even that he could grow into a linebacker. Offers: N/A

Thoughts: Johnson emerged for the Patriots as a freshman as a promising young athlete at quarterback. As a sophomore he flashed even more of the explosion that initially aught people's attention in 2017. Johnson is a long and lean guy but his speed will get plenty of people to take notice. Offers: N/A

Thoughts: Oliver was a guy with a lot of buzz back in the spring at Santa Fe but it felt like his sophomore tape exceeded even what the coaching staff might have hoped for him. Oliver is a defender who can be physical but has the kind of closing speed to be a player on the edge. All in all he has a chance to be one of the better linebackers from the state in a few years. Offers: N/A

Thoughts: Parker is the type of cornerback who may not be the biggest corner going but doesn't shy away from physicality. He also shows off a very aggressive style of play and breaks on the ball the moment he sees it. Offers: Arkansas State

Thoughts: Stephens was one of the finds of this December's film review session. Stephens is a high-ball specialist that plucks the ball out of the sky but unlike a lot of bigger outside receivers he shows the quickness to pop up field when space opens up. Offers: N/A

Thoughts: Swindle is an intriguing prospect whose greatest debate isn't about whether he is a major FBS prospect but instead whether he'll be that player on the offensive or defensive side of the ball. Swindle is a physical inside player on defense but his athleticism on offense could make for an intriguing pulling guard. Offers: Iowa State, Oklahoma State

Thoughts: Taft is an impact player that is of the type that is becoming increasingly popular in that he could be a third-down type of back, he could be a slot receiver, or he can be any of 100 things in between. Taft has explosive open field ability and here's guessing that things this spring pick up dramatically for him. Offers: N/A

Thoughts: Another prospect with some real family ties to Oklahoma high school football, Tatum is the younger brother of current Sooners redshirt freshman Ron Tatum. The younger brother may not have quite the size, though he has plenty of that at linebacker, but he is a physical guy who can more than work in space. He'll be a quality player to keep an eye on going forward. Offers: N/A

Thoughts: Walker started to shine for the Pioneers in 2017 and in 2018 was part of almost undoubtedly the state's top backfield duo, along with 2020 quarterback Gunnar Gundy. Walker is a bit sawed off as a back but he is powerfully built and is a decisive runner. Offers: N/A

Thoughts: The second straight Pioneer on the list, Williams has nice length, and has the type of game that could see him work between cornerback and safety - depending on scheme. In fact his length and physicality could be the best fit at safety. Offers: N/A

Thoughts: Speaking of a safety with a lot of potential, how about the explosive Rougher. It's been a few years since Muskogee had a player who was a true contender to be the state's best but Williams is definitely in that conversation with his physical style of play mixed with his ability to close down receivers in space. Offers: N/A