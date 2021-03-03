It wasn't that long ago that freshman playing around the state of Oklahoma was incredibly rare. However, as players get bigger, faster, and stronger there is far less need for players to be held away from the field. And Oklahoma already is home to one prospect holding offers another whose father played in the NFL and a number of other top end prospects. Have a look as we breakdown the rising sophomore class in Oklahoma.

Breakdown: If that last name and position seems familiar, it should. Alexander is the son of former Sooner All Big Eight tight end Stephen Alexander. The younger Alexander's freshman tape didn't get to show a lot of the receiving skills that made his father a Pro Bowler in 2000 for the Washington Redskins but there is loads of potential there as he already has the look of a tight end who could be an in-line blocker or a flexed tight end in time. And anyone remember the last Norman high tight end to go to division one? Here's a hint.

Brewer is a player we got to see in the season opener for the Roughers. At that point he was a great framed player who showed promise but was still getting his legs underneath him. As the year went on he got more efficient and surprised the Scoop staff with his ability with his hands. As he gets stronger he'll only get more violent at the line of scrimmage and could develop into a high power five prospect.

Breakdown: When people at Booker T. are talking about a freshman possibly being special, you realize you've got to pay attention. Covington is a playmaking machine be it on offense or defense. While his physical stills are still coming into view the one thing you notice, on both sides of the ball, are how good his eyes are. He sees what's happening and react quickly, particularly for a player so young.

Breakdown: Though Martell is listed as a linebacker his freshman film flashed some big-time potential at running back. Martell has as sturdy a frame as you'll ever see on a young back and as a freshman showed some ability to break the big run when there was a window open to do so. Just keep an eye on Martell as he has a chance to emerge as a nationally relevant recruit.

Breakdown: Surprise, surprise, the only school to boast two members of the list is mighty Booker T. Washington. Oates is a talented edge rusher that will need to get a little bit bigger to really touch the heights of recruiting but there's no denying that he's an intriguing player who could factor in at a few different positions.

Breakdown: Rothwell is an intriguing athlete who can play any number of roles at the skill positions. He's got plenty of speed and the ability to be a playmaker in the open field offensively. Yet on defense he shows physicality and willingness to come up and make plays on the edge and near the line of scrimmage.

Breakdown: Every year or two there's a player who brings such overwhelming physical skills to the state that you begin thinking very early on that five-stars are a possibility for his future. Stone has a long way to go to earn such lofty status but there's no question that such a future seems possible for him. Stone brings length and impressive quickness to the position and could play a number of roles along the defensive line. Playing for a talented Del City squad should only help his recruiting take off over the next year.