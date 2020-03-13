News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-13 23:03:58 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Sooner Wave Crashes Down

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop
Staff Writer
@BPrzybylo

Oklahoma basketball entered the week riding a high after Austin Reaves’ 41-point performance and the historic comeback win at TCU. And just like that, its season was completed without ever having s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}