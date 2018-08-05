Ticker
Sooner30: Ready to Shine?

Eddie Radosevich • SoonerScoop.com
Staff Writer

As we now stand less than 30 days away from the kickoff of Oklahoma's 2018 football season we take a look at the 30 most important players to Oklahoma's success this season. Whether based on their excellent play, the Sooners need for them to emerge at a position without experience, or simply a blend of the two we take a look at who are the guys Oklahoma fans should be focusing on as the season approaches.

And today we take a look at one of the few positions where Oklahoma returns very little experience.

No. 29: Robert Barnes

Barnes' Return to Health Could be Key for Oklahoma
SoonerScoop.com/Carey Murdock

Why He's Here: It didn't take long to find one of the biggest question marks on the defensive side of the football. The competition at free safety will begin camp with a battle between Robert Barnes and Justin Broiles. For Barnes it's simple. Live and learn. Stay healthy.

When Barnes is coming downhill there's a lot to like. Building on the experience gained last season should pay dividends as he enters his sophomore season, specifically in using his 6-foot-2, 207-pound frame in the pass happy Big 12.

2018 Prediction: Without any setbacks (hamstring) expect Barnes to battle for the free safety position throughout preseason camp. The Southlake product will need to contribute if OU wants to take a positive step in the secondary.

