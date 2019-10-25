Sooners 2020 Visitor List
Oklahoma's list of official visitors is ever growing but SoonerScoop.com knows it can be tough to keep track of it all so we're going to provide a stopping point for everyone to check in. Below you...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news