Sooners 5-Star History

Oklahoma's wide receiver recruiting has long been more about good evaluations and quality development than landing the nation's most highly-ranked receivers. However, since 2019 Oklahoma has signed four five-star receivers and on Sunday landed another in the nation's No. 4 overall player, Brandon Inniss . We're taking a quick look at comparing the four recent signees, Inniss, as well as Oklahoma's lone five-star signee prior to 2019, Trey Metoyer .

Metoyer, the first of Oklahoma's five-star wide receiver recruits was a huge win for the Sooners back in the early 2010s out of Whitehouse, Texas. He surprsied many by picking the Sooners over in-state Texas and a number of other offers. In fact he was such a great win that the Sooners got credit in both 2011 and 2012 after he spent a year at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va.

Metoyer's career looked promising as a freshman with 17 catches for 148 yards but he quickly found his way out of the program after some off the field issues.

It was eight years later before Oklahoma would land another five-star receiver and in repayment for that wait they quadrupled their total with the trio of Trejan Bridges, Jadon Haselwood, and Theo Wease.

Bridges committed to Oklahoma very early in the process before he was a well known national recruit. He exploded onto the national scene during the summer before his senior year when he took home the Rivals 5-Star MVP and became a five-star himself.

Wease committed to the Sooners even earlier than Bridges but after committing in February of 2017 he decommitted in April of the same year. Wease then jumped back on board as part of a breakout of commitments during the 2018 Red-White game.

The final piece of one of the more historic position classes in recent memory was far more surprising down the stretch. Haselwood, an early Georgia commitment, seemed to mention Oklahoma from time to time but it never felt real until the final months when it became clear the Sooners were making a run. Finally Haselwood made it official when he committed to the Sooners at the All-American Bowl.

Early in each of their careers they looked destined for big things when all three had their first career touchdowns in a win over South Dakota on Sept. 7, 2019.

Since then none have quite taken flight though each had their moments.

Haselwood looked ready to break into stardom in 2020 before a knee injury cost him the vast majority of the year. There are signs he is returning to that level and could be a breakout candidate again in 2021.



