You want speed, they don’t get much faster than Greenville (Texas) cornerback Caleb Johnson . The three-star prospect confirmed to SoonerScoop.com on Thursday evening he has committed to OU’s 2021 class.

For Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch , it’s all about speed. The #SpeedD became the moniker for all OU fans to get accustomed to saying during 2019.

Johnson was maybe a little under the radar until May where his recruitment took off. Joining OU in offering were schools like LSU and Florida, among several others. As more schools became aware of his speed, the more offers that started coming his way.

Johnson has been clocked at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash by his coaches and running as fast as 10.58 seconds in the 100 meters.

The addition of Johnson is another sign of the secondary coming together for the 2021 class. OU entered the month with just one commitment in Choctaw (Okla.) High’s Jordan Mukes. Now the Sooners are up to three as Johnson joins Austin (Texas) Johnson’s Latrell McCutchin in making the July move.

Johnson had 30 receptions for 429 yards and six touchdowns last season, but it has been clear the Sooners see him as someone who can excel on the other side of the ball.

July and August figure to be pretty huge for OU on the recruiting trail, and Johnson is another sign of the Sooners making their move.