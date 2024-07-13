At least within the recruiting realm, 2026 wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte’s circumstances are rather unique.

It’s not often that the state of South Dakota produces a P4-caliber talent like him. In fact, across the last three recruiting cycles, only four total prospects in the state have signed to play scholarship football at the Power 4 level.

And by his own admission, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver might never have morphed into a high-level football recruit if his life hadn’t taken a fortuitous turn at the age of nine. Bonwell-Witte is adopted, and he cites the adoption process as a major turning point in his childhood.