Sooners announce date for 2025 Spring Game

The annual intrasquad will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, the program announced on Tuesday.

Oklahoma has announced the date for its upcoming Spring Game.

Kickoff time and broadcast details, as well as ticket prices and purchase options, have not yet been released.

The game will mark the earliest kickoff date for the spring game since 2019. Since then, the Sooners' spring games have taken place on April 20 or later except for the 2020 Spring Game, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sooners (5-5, 1-5 SEC) have two games remaining this season and conclude their home slate at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 10 Alabama (ABC).

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!