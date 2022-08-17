Sooners answering questions

Now a full two weeks into Oklahoma preseason camp, starting to get a much better idea about where some of the pieces are going to fit for the Sooners. Not everything has been decided, like head coach Brent Venables said he’s not in a spot to announce the backup quarterback just yet, among other position battles. But the first two weeks have told us a lot. And if you feel that OU can’t make the elite jump in 2022 unless so-and-so rises his game, you might already be feeling good about some of the answers. A look at some of the early camp names who are making their mark. Safety Billy Bowman The story: You could argue nobody had a rougher 2021 on defense than Bowman, through zero fault of his own. A true freshman being asked to wear many different hats. It really wasn’t fair. Now locked in at one position, safety, Bowman has shaken off last year’s disappointment and let him fuel what could be a sophomore breakout. Venables says: “Super mature. He wants to be excellent. Very quiet. Humble. One of our best workers. One of the most consistent guys on our team. Right now, maybe playing better than anybody on defense. If I was to single one person out. The biggest thing is he just hadn't had a bunch of dips. He's had plenty of mistakes, like all of them. But he has shown up every day with the right mindset to improve, to get better.”

Defensive ends Ethan Downs/Reggie Grimes The story: It’s hard to not lump them in together because they feel like they’re anchoring that room for Miguel Chavis. Both are mature beyond their years, and now the question is whether their play can reach that level, too. A lot is going to be expected of them but that shouldn’t be a problem if they respond the way most expect them to do so. Venables says: “They've got tremendous ceilings. They're guys who care a great deal. They're well-respected by their teammates. They show up every day with a workman-like attitude. We're trying to take them to another place right now, and they'll be the first ones to tell you we've gone out of our way. We've got very high expectations not just for them but for everybody.”

Offensive tackle Tyler Guyton The story: Afterthought might be too strong of a term, but nobody really was going ga-ga over the news of Guyton transferring from TCU to OU in the winter. He turned some heads in the spring, and he’s taking that to the next level in camp. He might not be a starter, but he’s a heck of a lot more than just depth and another body. Venables says: “Tyler Guyton has been doing that since he’s been here (points up). He’s a tough guy, plays through pain. That’s what it’s all about.”

Running back Marcus Major The story: True definition of put up or shut up year for the redshirt junior. No injuries, no academic concerns. Everybody has said he has been a different player in recent weeks, and now that’s starting to find its way onto the field. OU needs Major to be that 1b. option to go along with Eric Gray. It’s heading in the right direction. Venables says: “Marcus is having his best couple of weeks since we've been here. Coach Murray will be the first one to tell you that he’s practicing his best. Showing up with the right mindset more than he has at any other time since he's been here.”