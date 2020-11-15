Sooners are Ford Tough
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Oklahoma's recruiting in St. Louis has been a growing reality ever since former Rivals100 star Durron Neal chose the Sooners back in the class of 2012. One of their biggest wins in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news