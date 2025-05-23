Sooners beat Alabama in Super Regional opener behind Pickering's home run

NORMAN — It had been a slow start for Oklahoma's offense on Friday. The first two innings saw the Sooners record just one base hit and leave two base runners stranded against Alabama pitcher Jocelyn Briski. But the momentum started in the third inning. Abby Dayton — who continues to be a key offensive player in the postseason — opened the frame with a walk. Then Kasidi Pickering took the first pitch of her at-bat and blasted it 246 feet to centerfield.

Advertisement

That home run was Pickering's 18th of the season, which ties the team lead, and her fourth in four postseason games. Pickering's blast proved too much to overcome for Alabama. The Sooners rode that momentum to a 3-0 win at Love's Field, taking the Super Regional opener. The Sooners are now just one win away from securing their 18th appearance at the Women's College World Series. As the Sooners searched for offense, Sam Landry battled against Alabama's hitters. While Landry kept Alabama off the scoreboard, the Crimson Tide made her work in the circle. Through the first three innings, Landry threw 60 pitches as she battled Alabama with several lengthy at-bats. The Crimson Tide had moments against Landry, placing seven hitters on base. That included in the fifth inning, when Larissa Preuitt hit a leadoff single and the Crimson Tide managed to advance her to third. But Landry secured a strikeout to end the frame and leave her stranded.

Box scores via OU Stats