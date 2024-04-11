NORMAN — After what had been a mostly quiet outing for Oklahoma, the pieces began falling into place in the fifth inning.

Ella Parker and Kinzie Hansen opened the frame with back-to-back singles, then Kasidi Pickering notched her second hit of the game with an RBI single that brought Parker home. The Sooners, leading 5-0, had two base runners on and zero outs.

Cydney Sanders then stepped to the plate and delivered a three-run home run to left field, sealing the Sooners' 8-0 run-rule win over BYU with a walk off on Thursday.

"Ella started it off hot with the first pitch and then everyone just kept building off of that," Sanders said, "and she kind of set my at-bat up a little bit because there was like runners on first and third, so I only knew that I'd have a couple options of pitches so she really like set my at-bat up. I appreciate Ella for that a lot. Same with (Pickering), obviously."

For the Sooners, it was a needed win after a chaotic few days. After a three-game series in Texas last weekend, which saw the Sooners lose the last two, they immediately turned around for a midweek game on Tuesday at Wichita State.

For OU coach Patty Gasso, it was good to be back at Love's Field.

"It’s a good lift after a kind of frustrating situation out in Texas," Gasso said. "Our goal is to get ourselves back under control and really come back attacking and dominating. We need to start peaking, and we talked about that. This is a good chance for us to build off of that."