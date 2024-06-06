OKLAHOMA CITY — It's over. Patty Gasso and the Sooners are back on the mountain top. The Sooners secured the program's fourth consecutive national championship on Thursday, defeating arch-rival Texas 8-4 to secure a sweep in the Women's College World Series Championship Series. The Sooners become the first program in college softball history to win four championships in a row. The championship is the Sooners' eighth overall, tying them with Arizona for the second most among college softball programs. The Sooners faced their share of hardships on their way to making softball history, and they faced one more test against the Longhorns on Thursday. But the Sooners met the challenge with a team-effort, and got contributions up and down the roster.

OU coach Patty Gasso kept Kelly Maxwell in the dugout, opting to start Karlie Keeney for her first career WCWS appearance. But the Longhorns managed to strike first with an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. But each time the Longhorns threw a punch, the Sooners had a counter. Alyssa Brito hit a leadoff double to the wall to open the bottom of the second. True freshman Kasidi Pickering — who hit a key home run on Wednesday — blasted a two-run home run to left field to give the Sooners a 2-1 lead. The Longhorns again responded with an RBI single to tie the game in the top of the third, then took the lead in the top of the fourth with another RBI single. But the Sooners responded with a collective and methodical effort. Kinzie Hansen, Pickering and Rylie Boone opened the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back-to-back singles, loading the bases with only one out. Cydney Sanders, who made critical plays in the previous wins over Texas and Florida, calmly stepped to the plate and delivered a double that scored the trio, giving the Sooners a 5-3 lead.

