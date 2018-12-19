If Tuesday night is any indicator, you don’t have to worry too much. Led by a strong bench effort, the Sooners were able to earn win No. 10 of the season with an 83-70 victory against Creighton at Lloyd Noble Center.

Oklahoma fans have gotten accustomed to watching senior guard Christian James carry the day for the Sooners that you started to wonder what would happen if that wasn’t the case.

Creighton led 10-4 before the OU bench, spurred by Kristian Doolittle and Rashard Odomes, helped lead a 20-2 run that gave OU a lead it would never relinquish the rest of the evening.

The Sooners led 47-33 at halftime and led by at least seven points the entire second half although the Bluejays (7-4) kept coming and made several mini-runs in the second half.

Doolittle and Odomes each scored season highs with 13 points apiece as the Sooners had five players score in double figures. OU’s bench outscored Creighton 32-17.

Eventually, James got on track as well and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, giving him his fourth consecutive double-double of the season. He had zero double-doubles entering this season.

It’s a fight to be in the starting lineup, but coming off the bench is a role that Odomes got familiar with down the stretch last season. Even as a senior, he said he’s had no problems being that guy again this year, and his defensive intensity has not slipped one bit.

Leading the way for OU was sophomore Brady Manek, who scored 18 points on just 10 shots. Miles Reynolds added 13 points as well.

Creighton came into the game as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country but missed its first 12 attempts and only finished 7-30 (23.3 percent) for the game. The Sooners defense also forced 18 turnovers.

OU (10-1), ranked just outside of the top 25, travels to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats at 8 p.m. Friday. It will be the final game before the Sooners start Big 12 play in two weeks.