Sooners bring intensity, execution in exhibition win

Shooting doesn’t always travel in basketball. There are going to be some nights where no matter how well you execute, the ball simply won’t go in.

But when you have some crisp ball movement, definitely makes everybody’s life a little bit easier. It’s an exhibition so it’s OK to pump the brakes a bit, but you’re also allowed to be excited what Oklahoma was able to do in its 106-57 victory against Rogers State on Monday evening.

It’s hard to know if OU is ever gonna make 18 3-pointers in a game like Porter Moser’s group did in the exhibition, but a lot of them? Yea, they were makeable shots because of the passing, because of the patience.

The Sooners made 39 field goals and had 25 assists. Ethan Chargois led the way with five, while Jordan Goldwire had four. But it was about as good as you can ask for in November, making the extra pass and not forcing the action.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to do since we took over here. It’s been such a big part of what we did at our last stop,” Moser said. “Spacing and ball movement. Rick Majerus, I’ll reference Rick Majerus a lot in my time here at Oklahoma, he used to say in that Wisconsin accent that offense is spacing and spacing is offense.

“That’s been one of the biggest things is teaching him them how to play with space. If the play breaks down, continue to play random offense with space. I was really pleased with the guys’ assists. Passing, skipping, moving, staying in space, one mores. I thought the ball was popping.”