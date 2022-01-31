Sooners can't find answers vs. TCU

If it’s not one thing, it’s another for Oklahoma basketball. On a night where taking care of the ball wasn’t nearly the issue it has been, the Sooners faltered somewhere else.

TCU outrebounded OU badly in the first half, in the second half and proved to be the difference in a 72-63 defeat for OU on Monday night at Lloyd Noble Center. The win gives TCU the sweep of the Sooners and its first win in Norman in program history (1-14).

The loss, well, it’s gut-check time now for Porter Moser and company. What looked so promising at 12-3 overall has stumbled to 13-9 and 3-6 in the Big 12.

Up next is Bedlam at Oklahoma State.

“No. Absolutely not going to lose this locker room,” Moser said. “That’s not a concern at all. That was our message. There are a lot of great opportunities for great games here. We have to play better… We need a consistent group effort of playing well to win. But there’s not a concern – we’re not going to lose this locker room. No way.”