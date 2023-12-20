Despite arguably the poorest performance of the season for Oklahoma, it still had a chance to make one final push. After falling behind by 15 points in the second half, a late rally capped off by a layup from Javian McCollum cut the North Carolina lead to 73-67 with 1:44 to go. But, as they did the entire game, the Tarheels had an answer. This time, it came in the form of a Harrison Ingram jumper, which he made as the shot clock expired. That proved to be the game-sealing bucket, as the Sooners eventually fell 81-69 at the Jordan Invitational. It's their first loss of the season, snapping a 10-game winning streak. Here's a look at takeaways and some notes from the loss:

Despite late rally, OU's offense struggles

By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Sooners' finished the game shooting a season-low 40.4% from the floor (23-57) and 30.4% (7-23) from 3. But if it hadn't been for the late rally, that percentage likely would've been much lower. The Sooners trailed by eight points entering halftime after scoring just 28 points, their lowest output in a game this season, on 32.3% shooting and 1-of-10 shooting from the 3-point line. For much of the second half, it didn't get much better. The Sooners did eventually shoot better in the second half, making 13 of 26 attempts (50%), but those early offensive struggles proved to be the difference. Outside of Otega Oweh, OU couldn't find consistent sources of offense. Oweh, who leads the Sooners in scoring this season, finished with 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting while converting on 10 of 11 trips from the foul line. However, Javian McCollum struggled to get things going, scoring just 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Only three of the nine players who logged minutes shot above 40% from the field. The biggest reason was their lack of transition opportunities. Despite coming into the game averaging over 14 fast-break points per game, the Sooners had just nine total and zero in the first half. The Tarheels, meanwhile, had 23 fast-break points, The 69 points marked a season low for the Sooners. Also notable, the Sooners finished with a season-low six assists.

Turnovers doom the Sooners

Turnovers were always going to be a big key. The Sooners averaged 13.1 per game coming into the contest, while North Carolina averaged 10.8. The lack of ball control proved to be the difference. The Sooners committed a season-high 18 turnovers, which turned into 24 Tarheel points. By comparison, the Sooners scored 11 points on nine North Carolina turnovers. Jalon Moore and Javian McCollum each committed a game-high five turnovers, but the issue was up and down the roster. Three different players finished with three turnovers a piece. The Sooners have now committed 12 or more turnovers in all but one game this season. That'll be something to monitor moving forward.

