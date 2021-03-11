Sooners comeback bid falls short
If ever there was a game to fully encapsulate what Oklahoma basketball has been during the last three weeks, it was the Big 12 quarterfinal vs. Kansas.
The highs, the lows and everything in between was on full display in OU’s disappointing 69-62 loss to the Jayhawks on Thursday night in Kansas City.
The Sooners were 14-5 and No. 7 in the country once upon a time. Now Lon Kruger’s group finds itself at 15-10 and looking at a No. 6 seed, at best, come Sunday’s NCAA tournament selection show.
Losers of five of its last six, and OU down the stretch run vs. KU showed why the last three weeks have been so unkind.
What nobody could have predicted was the dreadful first half from OU. Dreadful might be putting it too kindly. OU shot 30 percent from the floor, committed 13 turnovers that turned into 16 points for KU and trailed by 23 points at one point before being down 35-15 at halftime.
“You just get pissed off after that first half and come out ready to play,” senior Brady Manek said. “That's really what we did. We were mad. We didn't like the way the game was going. We were embarrassed. And we really just came out wanting to make a statement there and I think we did.
“If we play well that first half, we win that game. It all comes down to, like I said earlier, putting a whole game together. It just ... I don't know. It's tough.”
OU mounted the charge during the second 20 minutes and worked the margin down to three points on several occasions. The final one came on an Elijah Harkless bucket with 3:29 left to make it 62-59 for KU, and OU simply could not get closer.
Austin Reaves has been OU’s go-to guy, for better or worse, all season. Thursday night was the first glaring example of it not working out. Reaves took the final eight shots for the Sooners, unable to convert until the final when OU was down 69-60.
“Well, Austin has kinda been the decision-maker with the ball in late-game situations and obviously a big reason why we got back into the ballgame,” Kruger said. “I thought Brady was great in the second half as well. Those two guys were a big key. E.J., we just battled much better in the second half. Austin made some big plays to get us back into it and get us close. Obviously, a couple didn’t go the right way there late.”
It was the seniors who stepped up and showed the heart OU fans needed to see after the first half. Manek and Reaves each scored 19 points, while Elijah Harkless had 14 points.
The Sooners had a golden chance as KU played without big David McCormack, but the first half mountain was too much to climb.
Although OU still feels like a No. 6 seed, at best, and a No. 8 seed, at worst, you sort of wonder where the confidence level is right now.
For Kruger, he’s still proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish.
“I like our team a lot,” Kruger said. “This group’s done an amazing job. When you think back in November where we were at, the progress we’ve made, what they did there with the great streak in January to early February. Tough finish, but they bounced back.
“Yea, the second half is certainly uplifting as compared to what it would have felt like had we not responded in the second half. Going into the postseason feeling much better about how we played in the second half. But disappointed not to win today, but this group will be excited about what happens on Sunday and be excited about the next opponent without question. Deservedly so. I’m proud of them.”