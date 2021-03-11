If ever there was a game to fully encapsulate what Oklahoma basketball has been during the last three weeks, it was the Big 12 quarterfinal vs. Kansas.

The highs, the lows and everything in between was on full display in OU’s disappointing 69-62 loss to the Jayhawks on Thursday night in Kansas City.

The Sooners were 14-5 and No. 7 in the country once upon a time. Now Lon Kruger’s group finds itself at 15-10 and looking at a No. 6 seed, at best, come Sunday’s NCAA tournament selection show.

Losers of five of its last six, and OU down the stretch run vs. KU showed why the last three weeks have been so unkind.

What nobody could have predicted was the dreadful first half from OU. Dreadful might be putting it too kindly. OU shot 30 percent from the floor, committed 13 turnovers that turned into 16 points for KU and trailed by 23 points at one point before being down 35-15 at halftime.

“You just get pissed off after that first half and come out ready to play,” senior Brady Manek said. “That's really what we did. We were mad. We didn't like the way the game was going. We were embarrassed. And we really just came out wanting to make a statement there and I think we did.

“If we play well that first half, we win that game. It all comes down to, like I said earlier, putting a whole game together. It just ... I don't know. It's tough.”

OU mounted the charge during the second 20 minutes and worked the margin down to three points on several occasions. The final one came on an Elijah Harkless bucket with 3:29 left to make it 62-59 for KU, and OU simply could not get closer.