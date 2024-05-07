Oklahoma picks up commitment number fifteen in the 2025 class after four-star and Rivals250 cornerback Trystan Haynes announced his commitment to the Sooners today via his social media accounts.

Haynes' commitment is the Sooners' third at the cornerback position in the 2025 class, and all of those pledges have come in the last four weeks. The Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert High product joins four-star corners Courtland Guillory (committed on April 28) and Maliek Hawkins (committed on April 10).

The OKPreps blue-chipper told OUInsider that he knew he was committing to OU before the Oklahoma spring game, and that he told the Sooners' staff that day.

"I talked to my mom and dad about [committing] the day before and knew we wanted to turn my chip in that day," Haynes explained. "But my mom was out of town, so we just turned the chip in [at the spring game]. But we really committed three days later with my mom on the call. It was pretty exciting for all of us — the family and everything."

Oklahoma seemed to be where most felt Haynes would eventually end up, but it wasn't without the theatrics of the four-star CB visiting the likes of Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas A&M, and several others. So what made the Sooners the choice for Haynes with all of those options for him? Haynes said that Oklahoma was ahead of everyone since the day they offered, but the other programs made him see the Sooners in a different light.

"Just going to all of those places and seeing what they were about, I saw it was different at OU," Haynes remarked. "The culture. The coaches. They just let me know they cared about me as a person just as much as they cared about me as a player. So that really stood out to me throughout the process."