Sooners consolidating NIL efforts with the 1Oklahoma NIL Collective
The University of Oklahoma has a new exclusive partner in the NIL game as the Sooners are now moving forward with the "1Oklahoma" collective.
"1Oklahoma provides fans like you exclusive access to your Sooners," a statement on the collective's home page reads. "As the University of Oklahoma’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiative, 1Oklahoma offers fans exclusive benefits through dynamic content and engaging experiences, creating tangible value for the OU fanbase and Student-Athletes."
With Name, Image, and Likeness revolutionizing everything we know about college athletics, Oklahoma's move to fully endorse the 1Oklahoma is a major step in the direction that every athletic department in the country will eventually move toward: in-house NIL operations.
In an announcement video from the collective, athletes like Jackson Arnold, Dominic Williams, and Skylar Vann, as well as coaches like DeMarco Murray, K.J. Kindler, and Jennie Baranczyk, lay out the organization's details and goals.
By engaging with an incredibly passionate fanbase, 1Oklahoma is giving donors a chance to see their money at work and allowing them to interact with student-athletes and the athletics that they follow like never before.
According to its mission statement, 1Oklahoma wants to "redefine the NIL landscape" as the Sooners prepare to move into the SEC one week from today.
"1Oklahoma’s mission is to redefine the NIL landscape through collaboration and innovation to create enduring value for the fans of OU Athletics. We strive to empower our Student-Athletes by offering dynamic and engaging experiences and products to passionate Sooner fans while securing financial opportunities for athletes."
Those interested in subscribing can choose one of five different options, four of which are tailored to numbers that are significant in Norman.
Here's the short list of the subscription options available now.
Boomer+ Access ($15.15) - Patty Gasso's total number of wins at OU is 1,515
Championship Winners ($44) - Total number of National Championships won by OU is 44
Home Run Winners ($220) - Home Run distance in center field for OU softball is 220 feet
All-Time Winners ($944) - OU Football’s all-time winning record is 944
Sooner Magic (Custom) - Create your own magic! Tell us what you want, and we will bring it to life.
