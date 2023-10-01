NORMAN — For much of the first half on Saturday, the Oklahoma defense simply looked bad against Iowa State. Brent Venables even acknowledged it after the game. It was odd, because things couldn’t have started any better for the Sooners. Billy Bowman intercepted Rocco Becht’s pass on the third play of the game and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown, giving the Sooners an early 7-0 lead. However, that’s when things fell apart for the Sooners. Over the next four possessions, the Cyclones’ offense recorded 258 total yards and scored 20 points, cutting the OU lead to one midway through the second quarter. During that stretch, Becht threw touchdown passes of 51 and 67 yards. After a dominant performance in Cincinnati, the Sooners’ defense seemed to resort to the old, bad habits from last season. “They exposed some things, where we have to get better, technique, fundamentally, eyes, all those things,” Venables said. “We had some adversity.”

Last season, the Sooners might’ve folded. Instead, they responded. On the Cyclones’ final two possessions of the half, the Sooners forced a three-and-out and an interception courtesy of Gentry Williams. That helped give the Sooners a 40-20 cushion heading into halftime. In the second half, the Sooners officially put the clamps on. The Cyclones gained just 82 yards of offense, recorded just five first downs and averaged just 2.9 yards per play. But most importantly, the defense held the Cyclones scoreless over the final 39 minutes, setting the stage for a 50-20 blowout victory. The main takeaway for Venables is the way the defense responded to that early adversity. “That's (a sign) that, alright, we're not as bad as we look like,” Venables said. “We're not as bad as it looked. And it was bad. It looked bad, and it was bad in the moment. “But it was a really strong response, and that ultimately is how all of us are defined. In the football world, that's life happening on the football field. How do you respond? That's the sign of some maturity and accountability and leadership from our players.”