NORMAN — Nicole May only pitched 1.2 innings during last weekend's Big 12 Tournament, but Patty Gasso noticed a "different look" about her.

May was incredibly effective in relief against the Longhorns in the championship game. So on Friday, with the Sooners opening the NCAA Regional Tournament against Cleveland State, Gasso opted not to go with Kelly Maxwell.

She went with May, who calmly delivered.

The senior pitcher went the first five innings, delivering nine strikeouts while surrendering just three hits and zero walks as the Sooners easily defeated the Vikings 9-0 at Love's Field to advance in the Norman Regional.

"I think she’s getting better every outing, I really do," Gasso said of May. "There’s a look on her face that is very determined and you can see it from the start. And it’s very rare that a pitcher throws a no-hitter in postseason. So three hits that didn’t hurt us doesn’t bother us one bit. And I think she ended up with (nine) strikeouts, but better than that are no walks. So you have a performance like that, you keep us working as an offense to help. So I thought she was absolutely outstanding."

It was the second-straight fantastic outing for May, who struggled by her standards through conference play. In 38 innings, May recorded an ERA of 3.62, well below her career mark.

But after retiring all five Texas batters she faced last weekend, May kept it rolling.

"It felt good coming in," May said. "Just was just trying to compete like she was saying and feeing balls to my defense and letting them work as well. So it just felt good and neutral."