The Sooners have been recruiting Lakeland (Fla.) High for a while, and it paid off with cornerback Kendall Dennis announcing his commitment to OU and signing with the Sooners on Wednesday afternoon on ESPNU.

It’s not exactly a signing day surprise, but Oklahoma is certainly going to take getting more help in the secondary.

Dennis, a high three-star prospect, was someone OU started to make a full court press in the last month or so. It was obvious the Sooners had his attention, but nobody knew if it could make the necessary lasting impact.



An offer from Clemson earlier this month made things a little iffy, and Florida State got the last crack at Dennis with an official visit last weekend.

Turns out, though, the Sooners were able to withstand any charges. Dennis was indeed one of the Eyes of Lincoln in a tweet late last Tuesday night, but you never know how things are going to shake out until it’s official.

Defensive back has been a curious spot to watch all cycle with numerous commitments and decommitments throughout this cycle. It was imperative for OU coaches Roy Manning and Alex Grinch to be able to finish strong.

When you add someone as quick as Dennis, you’ve done just that. OU was able to get him on campus for an official visit last month and now are able to earn that signature.