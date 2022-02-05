Sooners downed in Bedlam

“When you can sag off two guys, it gives them an extra clog in the paint,” head coach Porter Moser said. “They've got a rim protector. I don't know how many blocks they had. I think they were just all up in Mo and then I thought Tanner did some good things. But I thought when we drove in the paint, we've got to kick. And then we've got to kick and knock down, some of our guys have to knock down a shot. You've got to be a threat.”

After getting outrebounded by 22 in a loss vs. TCU on Monday night, it wasn’t the glass that was the issue. OU had a 36-31 advantage (12-5 offensive), but turnovers reared their ugly head once again. And frankly, OU’s inability to shoot right now.

OU has now lost seven of its last eight to fall to 13-10 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12, with Texas Tech and Kansas coming up next.

Because if it’s one thing, it’s another, and it was again for the Sooners in a 64-55 loss to Oklahoma State in Bedlam on Saturday afternoon.

STILLWATER, Okla. – We’ve heard this story before for Oklahoma basketball this season. And if we’ve heard this story before, then the result isn’t that surprising.

The Sooners had 17 turnovers, including 11 in the second half, and only shot 38 percent from the field. That shows up when it’s 44-40 for OSU with just seven minutes left. OU just couldn’t hit that one big shot to change the tide, and the turnovers came at inopportune times.

Tanner Groves and Elijah Harkless showed up, but the lack of production from the rest of the team eventually caught up to Moser’s group.

Groves had one of his best games in a long time with 23 points and nine rebounds. Harkless, back in the starting lineup, had 15 points with five steals but eight turnovers.

Their effort, their intensity, though, is something Moser can live with. And it was big for Groves to have that type of outing if the Sooners are going to turn this around.

“I think that if we want to win games, I have to continue to be solid,” Groves said. “I can't be inconsistent for these guys. We're all battling, but if one or two guys are inconsistent here or there, it's not going to help us win. That's been the case with me all season, a little bit. When I'm consistent I'm solid, but when I'm inconsistent we can lose games. I just have to build on that confidence I had in this game and just take it on to the next one against Texas Tech.”

OU just isn’t in a spot to have 60 percent of its starters (Jalen Hill, Mo Gibson, Jordan Goldwire) combine to shoot 2-20 from the field for seven points. This team isn’t built in a way to be able to absorb that type of blow and still be successful.

And if it’s not an inconsistent performance from a starter one game, then it’s rebounding. If it’s not the boards, then it’s turnovers. The last four weeks, though, it’s always been something.