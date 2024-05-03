After extending their winning streak to nine games in late April, Oklahoma found themselves on the wrong end of their last three. With the final stretch of the season here, OU traveled to Lubbock to face Texas Tech in a three-game series that felt like a must-win.

Game one took place Friday night, and Oklahoma would lean on Braden Davis on the mound. Davis has been red-hot as of late, allowing just four runs in his last 12 innings and posting an outstanding 20 strikeouts. The Sooners' ace has also dropped his ERA from 6.30 to 4.97 and was recently names the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.

Davis would not get out of the groove in this one, pitching seven shutout innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts.

The phenomenal pitching led the way for the Sooners on Friday night. It didn't take long for Oklahoma's bats to get going, as Scott Mudler put the first two-runs on the board with a double into right. Oklahoma would lead 2-0 after two.

The Texas Tech pitching was stingy early, but the Sooners' bats erupted in the fifth, putting up a four-spot to stretch the lead to 6-0 Oklahoma five.

With a run apiece in the fifth and sixth thanks to a Spikerman RBI single and a Jackson Nicklaus RBI triple, OU would go on to dominantly win game one 8-0.

Oklahoma will face the Red Raiders again on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. CST from Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock with hopes of clinching the series.

