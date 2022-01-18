Sooners falls short vs. KU

In the previous two losses for Oklahoma, it was really easy to figure out why. There were certain aspects of the game where the Sooners just didn’t execute.

For the majority of the game Tuesday night vs. Kansas, however, that wasn’t the case. Effort was there for all 40 minutes. Execution was there for quite a bit, but the result remains ever elusive for Porter Moser’s group right now.

It was the Jayhawks hitting all the tough shots in the final minutes, taking down OU 67-64 at Lloyd Noble Center to give OU its third consecutive loss.

It was Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, the veteran leaders for the Jayhawks, nailing one clutch contested shot after another, deflating what was a tremendous crowd for OU (12-6 overall, 2-4 in Big 12) in its first game at home since classes started again.

“That was the message to the guys,” head coach Porter Moser said. “I think we’re gonna win a lot of games. The way they played. Our guys played so hard. We did a lot of good things. We had three turnovers in the second half. Talked about that at halftime. And actually, one or two came in the first minute. We did a lot of good things.

“You can’t forget that feeling. This feeling sucks. You have to be sitting there in your belly and think about it as you lift, watch film, train, practice. You can’t forget how this feels because this is where we want to go. We want to win these games.”