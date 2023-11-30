Oklahoma and Texas have finished their final regular season as members of the Big 12 Conference and following the 2023-24 bowl season, the Sooners and Longhorns will officially begin their transition into the Southeastern Conference.

Two of Oklahoma's games on the 2024 schedule were revealed earlier this week with Tennessee serving as the Sooners' first game in SEC play on September 21 and what will likely be their last home game of the year against Alabama on November 23.

With five of Oklahoma's 12 games now having dates, just seven remain a mystery, but not for long. The SEC announced on Thursday that the full 2024 SEC schedule is set to be released on December 13 at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN and the SEC Network.