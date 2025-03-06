Sooners gearing up for clash with No. 10 South Carolina to open SEC play

A closer look at the resumes between both teams shows just how dominant both teams have been:

The No. 1-ranked Sooners are 19-0 on the season and in the midst of a perfect start to the year. South Carolina, ranked No. 10, is 20-0 and both teams are the only remaining unbeatens in college softball.

And the Sooners' welcome to the SEC comes against a formidable foe that looks very similar on paper.

It's certainly not an easy start to conference play, and it'll be by far the toughest challenge for the Sooners thus far. OU coach Patty Gasso knows it.

“Our numbers are really similar, eerily similar," Gasso said. "They had a big weekend (against Duke) and they got just an all around good game, Good hitters, good defense. Our numbers, like I said, are very similar. They're well coached."

Another key similarity? The Gamecocks are led offensively by Quincee Lilio, who transferred last offseason after two seasons with the Sooners. Lilio has simply been one of the best hitters in the country, ranking first nationally in both hitting percentage (.583) and on-base percentage (.691).

"They've got good energy in the way of Q (Lilio)," Gasso said. "I'm really happy for her. I really enjoyed Q a lot here and I was so grateful for her loyalty to the program. I wasn't surprised that she was ready to do this. When COVID came, there was a pocket full of athletes that were just at the wrong place, wrong time. She was one of them. She had to play behind some of the best players that have ever played in this program.

"She was always hustling and always practicing hard. I'm really happy for her. I'm sorry it didn't work out the way I wanted it to and she wanted it to, but as long as she's getting what she wants out of her career, that's important."

With Lilio playing like a program centerpiece, the Gamecocks have tore through the softball landscape. Last weekend they swept then-No. 8 Duke and scored 30 runs through the weekend, and they also have wins over Virginia and North Carolina.

The Sooners know they have to be ready for the challenge.

They're coming off an impressive weekend tournament at home, where they run-ruled all five opponents by a combined score of 54-3. The Sooners have been dominant offensively with 39 home runs (3rd nationally) and 36 stolen bases (29th), and they could have some opportunities against a South Carolina pitching staff that ranks 22nd in ERA (2.11) and allowed 16 runs in the three games against Duke. OU's pitching staff has been mostly fantastic so far, ranking second nationally in ERA (.126) and third in opposing batting average (.172).

But outside of opening weekend, and a near slipup against Bowling Green, the Sooners haven't been tested en route to 12 run rules this season. Gasso knows that won't be the case this weekend, and that's what she's looking forward to the most.

"What (is adversity) going to feel like to them?" Gasso said. "Are they going to panic? Are they going to bow up? Are they going to clutch up? What are we going to look like? I feel very confident that they are going to stand tall. I feel our upperclassmen know how to do that as well. I told them, no offense to any teams, but just run rules don't do it for me. I love the intense, tight, elite style of games where it goes back and forth if there's a big play here, a big hit there and that's what I'm expecting this weekend.

"I told them straight up when you are in the trenches, when you are against your toughest competition, those are the greatest memories you ever have. Because...you remember how much fun it was."