"Right now, for the most part, it's mostly Oklahoma and TCU . Arizona State is in touch every now and then, but those two are mainly the schools talking to me. I'm figuring out who's coming to see me practice and then I'll decide from there," Mims told Rivals.com 's Sam Spiegelman back in the spring.

As evidenced by his comments in late May that the Sooners and TCU seemed in a deadlock for his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 168-pound prospect was offered by Oklahoma back on February 22 and from that moment forward the Sooners were thought to be true contenders for his commitment.

On Thursday evening Oklahoma landed a commitment from a player once thought to be lost to the Sooners recruiting effort. That player is Frisco (Texas) Lone Star playmaking wide receiver Marvin Mims .

At no-time was that belief higher than in the late spring and early summer when many felt a decision for the Sooners could be imminent. However, time and time again it seemed the opportunity passed Oklahoma by.

Then in August Mims picked Stanford with some of the belief that it was due not only to the Cardinal's sterling academic reputation but also the presence of Oklahoma's 2019 five-star trio - Trejan Bridges, Jadon Haselwood, and Theo Wease.

Mims, currently the No. 68 player in the state of Texas, got back in contact with the Sooners over the last month or so and that contact culminated in an official visit to Norman, Okla. for the West Virginia game. At that point the staff at SoonerScoop.com continued to hear that things had gone exceedingly well and that a lot of the prior concerns about Mims getting a real look at a future starting position seemed to subside.

And the Sooners, from the start have made it clear he has a distinct role in their offense.

"Oklahoma, they're basically saying that want me as a speed guy, another DeDe Westbrook, Sterling Shepard, Marquise Brown, so that's eye-opening right there. Coach (Cale) Gundy and Coach (Dennis) Simmons, I have a close, tight relationship with both of them. I've also spent a lot of time with Coach (Lincoln) Riley up there, too, so it's good."

After taking a few weeks to make his choice Mims made his choice public tonight after finishing up his regular season last night for Lone Star - a 10-0 season for the state-ranked Rangers.

The nation's No. 65 wide receiver picked the Sooners over not only the Cardinal, but TCU, Baylor, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Tennessee among many others.