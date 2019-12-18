Bakersfield (Calif.) CC defensive back Justin Harrington is ready to provide immediate help for the Sooners, announcing his commitment to OU and signing Wednesday.

You’ve been looking for depth at the safety spot for Oklahoma, and you can finally check off one of those boxes.

Harrington, one of the top junior college defensive backs for the 2020 class, took an official visit to OU last month. Ever since then, it had felt like the Sooners were exactly they needed to be. Harrington did make a visit to Oklahoma State, but OU had already put in the work.



Nobody is questioning the safety duo of Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields anymore, but nobody would argue that those guys need a breather every now and then. The depth hasn’t been there much to the chagrin of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, but Harrington is certainly hoping to change that.

OU didn’t really make any moves with Harrington until the last month. Once they were able to get him on campus for senior weekend vs. TCU, the coaches were able to hit all the right notes.

Everybody knew the secondary was going to be a key point of emphasis for the Sooners during early signing day, and Harrington was one OU had to have. It does and sets up the Sooners to be in a much better spot at the position in 2020 and beyond.

OU didn’t dip into the junior college waters a lot for #20Deep, but the Sooners hit their needs at defensive tackle (Perrion Winfrey, Joshua Ellison) and now Harrington in the secondary.