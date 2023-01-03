Oklahoma's work in the transfer portal so far has been quite solid, landing multiple players expected to have key, and/or starting, roles in the 2023 season. One of their more interesting recent offers went out to Texas State defensive line transfer Davon Sears . Could Oklahoma be ready to make a move with Sears announcing on Monday he'll be in Norman later this week?

Career Stats: 12 career games, 15 tackles (8 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.

PFF Grade in 2022: 78.3 (12 games)

High: 86.8 - Nevada

Low: 52.0- Arkansas State

Eligibility Remaining: Two years

Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: It's as much about need as anything, the Sooners seem to be in need of some help in the middle of the defense. Could Sears be a help to develop some further depth?

What's on Tape: Sears is an interesting tape that flashes some impressive stuff but if he had played at that level consistently there feels like there would be more to show on his stat line. He's an interesting guy but his feet look high quality and he has the ability to get skinny between rushing lanes.