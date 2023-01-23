Oklahoma's offer list continues to expand but over the past week it was the class of 2025 that saw the Sooners being very active. There were several positions and areas where the Sooners got particularly busy. Take a look at all of the most recent offers including the most notable one - the player that figures to be the final class of 2023 offer.

What's on Tape: Extremely long defender with a nice ability to dip his shoulder and turn the corner. He shows solid ability to redirect and react to a lot of the read option looks he sees in the backfield. Oklahoma's Chances: Brinkley seems fairly open to the process but winning in Katy ISD is tough against Texas A&M. Beyond that can his father, Jasper Brinkley's, time at South Carolina have a role?

What's on Tape: Collins shows off nice short area burst and a big part of that is some good, and quick, feet that allow him to beat blockers to the spot. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma doesn't hit Arkansas that often but has had some success in recent years with Stacey Wilkins and Tre Norwood. However, aside from in-state Arkansas, there's a lot of LSU buzz for Collins.

What's on Tape: For a big and long receiver Crutchfield shows impressive strength through the catch - breaking lots of tackles in space. He also has very easy acceleration for a player his size. Oklahoma's Chances: It sounds like Arkansas has impressed him but it also feels kind of new as they just offered him this weekend.

What's on Tape: It's hard to watch Fasusi and not be pretty enamored with his potential. He's still very lean and has great length, that blend of athleticism and reach makes him a real problem working to the second level. There's not a lot of pass pro in his reel but the tools are there to be special in that regard. Oklahoma's Chances: Fasusi doesn't know a ton about Oklahoma yet but is familiar with the overall program success.

What's on Tape: It's not hard to see what Brent Venables took to with what is, likely, the final 2023 offer. Heim is a long athlete who is willing to be physical yet has easy speed and the potential to play at multiple positions. Oklahoma's Chances: Heim has seen interest from Tulsa, North Texas, and Louisiana Tech but the offer from the Sooners and a visit this upcoming weekend feels telling.

What's on Tape: Jackson is a guy who plays with a motor that runs hot, he finishes with violence both as a blocker as well as a defender. He's got tremendous length and it will be interesting to see how he continues to develop - could he grow into a three-technique? Oklahoma's Chances: His brother being at Arkansas can't hurt the Razorbacks but it's an area that has produced signees that rarely seem to leave the overall region but do seem pretty open to numerous programs.

What's on Tape: A tough and physical runner who makes a lot of violent cuts and as he gets faster and faster, he'll become more dangerous. Oklahoma's Chances: There's a lot of talk about the usual suspects in South Florida, notably Miami and Alabama.

What's on Tape: It's a little hard to understand why Lyle is ranked where he is, he's got great feet a physical style to his game but also shows good vision and the ability to make tackles in space. Oklahoma's Chances: Lyle seemed to like a recent trip to Florida State but he's a player that it seems like the market is growing more interested in, it'll be telling to see where he choices to visit this spring and summer.

What's on Tape: A guy with his explosive ability and though he has the skillset to play defensive end he's got the toughness to play between the tackles where he is an unbelievable pass rusher. He's got a chance to be a very high end prospect. Oklahoma's Chances: Merritt is a guy who figures to have every offer available when the time is right, but if the Sooners could get a visit this spring and summer obviously their odds climb considerably.

What's on Tape: Man, it's hard not to be impressed with Nickson who has the fluidity and easy acceleration of a high end athlete. He shows big soft hands and in spite of having more of a basketball background he is strong after contact. Oklahoma's Chances: Nickson is an in-state guy that feels like he's got a lot of interest in Oklahoma.

What's on Tape: A guy that just plays 100 miles an hour at all times. Platt closes aggressively and is violent upon arrival. But whether it's at linebacker or running back he shows the kind of speed to play sideline to sideline at his future home on the defensive side of the ball. Oklahoma's Chances: Platt doesn't know much about Oklahoma but it's hard to ignore their connection to Washington state over the last year.

What's on Tape: Porter is something of a tweener but it's not exactly a negative. He's a guy who could get bigger and become a three-technique or be something of a edge-setting defensive end. He's got good quickness but is strong at the point of attack when he needs to be. Oklahoma's Chances: Porter is the teammate of 2023 signee Lewis Carter and does seem to have real interest in the Sooners.

What's on Tape: An extremely impressive defensive back who has easy coverage skills and the ability to make big plays with his speed and decisive style of play. Oklahoma's Chances: Robinson seems to have some early interest in the Sooners but he's got a chance to be a very high level national recruit.

What's on Tape: A tremendously gifted tackle who has the ability to physically overwhelm defenders but the athleticism to work to the second level. He's still very raw with his hands and pad level but there's no denying the potential to be a nationally elite prospect. Oklahoma's Chances: Rogers has some connections to Oklahoma and the Sooners have always been a strong presence at Horn.

What's on Tape: Thomas is a decisive defender who attacks and comes downhill with ease. He has tremendous length and the ability to be an impact player both against the run as well as the pass. Oklahoma's Chances: Thomas hasn't said much so it's hard to be sure but Florida State has been rumored to have made an impression. It is worth noting he is a Canadian native so the normal Southeast ties may not be as difficult to overcome.

What's on Tape: An impressive defender who is only going to get more physical and more dominant at the point of attack as he gets bigger and stronger. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma's success at Guyer in 2023 is impossible to ignore so maybe they can keep the momentum going for another prospect that looks pegged for a big recruiting battle.

What's on Tape: Umeh is powerful with his hands and does a good job shedding blockers once he reads the play and has good athleticism to attack upfield. Oklahoma's Chances: Umeh seems to be focusing on some big-time academic schools but we'll see where this pushes him.

What's on Tape: Utley has great length and looks likely to still be growing into his frame but he has some good short area burst and has the look of a future standout defensive tackle who can create pressure from the middle. Oklahoma's Chances: Utley is early in his process but there's no denying the Sooners have made an impact in Tennessee in recent years, perhaps they could make another run.

What's on Tape: A player who looks likely to see his stock rise in the coming months. White is a very good athlete in the pocket, moves around naturally and does a good job buying himself time to work. He throws a nice ball and shows a pretty good feel for timing. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma is playing some catch up here with White but he is a fast-riser in the quarterback ranks and has made multiple trips around the country. It's unclear where the Sooners are in his recruitment.