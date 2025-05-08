Sooners grind out win over LSU, advance to SEC Tournament semifinals

Offense was simply difficult for both Oklahoma and LSU on Thursday. Fortunately for the Sooners, they had the difference-maker in the circle.

The Sooners, of course, went with Sam Landry to open their SEC Tournament run. The senior delivered one of her best games of the season, significantly limiting a LSU offense that ranks 16th nationally in scoring.

The result? The Sooners came away with a 4-1 win, advancing to the SEC Tourmament semifinals in Athens, Georgia.

Landry was lights out from the jump, retiring the lineup in order with two strikeouts in the first inning. She also retired the side in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings as she kept the Tigers off balance with a variety of different pitchers.

She went into the sixth inning without allowing a single base hit. But she ran into trouble in the top of the frame, as two walks and her first base hit allowed the Tigers to load the bases with only one out.

However, she escape largely unscathed after allowing only a sacrifice fly. In the seventh inning, she retired the side in order for the fourth time to seal the win.

Landry pitched all seven innings, surrendering one hit and four walks while striking out seven batters.

It was a much-needed outing from Landry, as the Sooners struggled early to find their offense.