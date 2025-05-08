Sooners grind out win over LSU, advance to SEC Tournament semifinals

Offense was simply difficult for both Oklahoma and LSU on Thursday. Fortunately for the Sooners, they had the difference-maker in the circle.
The Sooners, of course, went with Sam Landry to open their SEC Tournament run. The senior delivered one of her best games of the season, significantly limiting a LSU offense that ranks 16th nationally in scoring.
The result? The Sooners came away with a 4-1 win, advancing to the SEC Tourmament semifinals in Athens, Georgia.
Landry was lights out from the jump, retiring the lineup in order with two strikeouts in the first inning. She also retired the side in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings as she kept the Tigers off balance with a variety of different pitchers.
She went into the sixth inning without allowing a single base hit. But she ran into trouble in the top of the frame, as two walks and her first base hit allowed the Tigers to load the bases with only one out.
However, she escape largely unscathed after allowing only a sacrifice fly. In the seventh inning, she retired the side in order for the fourth time to seal the win.
Landry pitched all seven innings, surrendering one hit and four walks while striking out seven batters.
It was a much-needed outing from Landry, as the Sooners struggled early to find their offense.
The lineup looked to generate momentum early against LSU ace Sydney Berzon (2.46 ERA), as three of OU's first four batters were walked to load the bases with only one out.. Cydney Sanders then forced a runner home after she was hit by a pitch, giving the Sooners a 1-0 lead in the first inning. However, the Sooners left three runners stranded.
The Sooners' lineup retired in order in the second and third innings before Sanders forced a leadoff walk in the fourth. The first base hit of the game — for either team — came from Sydney Barker, as the true freshman hit an RBI single to push the Sooners' lead to two runs.
In the fifth inning, with the Sooners facing two outs, Sanders blasted a two-run home run to double the Sooners' lead. The home run marked Sanders' second blast in two games and her 11th of the season.
The Sooners finished with just five hits but forced five walks. Sanders led the way, going 1-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, a walk and a hit by pitch.
The Sooners will face the winner of 4-seed Tennessee and 5-seed Arkansas at 3 p.m. Friday (ESPN2).
