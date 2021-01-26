Nobody cares about how ugly it is or how stressful the final possessions are. If you get the win, it’s mission accomplished.

OU didn’t have a field goal in the final four minutes of the game but did just enough to survive with an 80-79 win at No. 5 Texas on Tuesday evening.

Three quick thoughts.

No. 1: Another uncharacteristic play of the game

This award goes to Jalen Hill. In the final five seconds with OU up 80-79, Hill was inbounding the ball, and it got deflected. Had Hill touched it with his foot on the baseline, it would have been a turnover. Instead, he got his feet inbounds and got fouled with 2.3 seconds left.

“Jalen's instincts are great. He's alert. He knows all five positions,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “He can guard all five. He moves without the ball well. He's a very good rebounder, so yeah, he's got a lot of poise. A lot of composure. Played a lot of basketball in his life. And great to see him step in there and make a good play.”

Hill missed both free throws, but it didn’t end up coming back to bite OU as Elijah Harkless stole the Texas heave and ran out the clock.