Sooners hang on vs. No.5 Texas
Nobody cares about how ugly it is or how stressful the final possessions are. If you get the win, it’s mission accomplished.
OU didn’t have a field goal in the final four minutes of the game but did just enough to survive with an 80-79 win at No. 5 Texas on Tuesday evening.
Three quick thoughts.
No. 1: Another uncharacteristic play of the game
This award goes to Jalen Hill. In the final five seconds with OU up 80-79, Hill was inbounding the ball, and it got deflected. Had Hill touched it with his foot on the baseline, it would have been a turnover. Instead, he got his feet inbounds and got fouled with 2.3 seconds left.
“Jalen's instincts are great. He's alert. He knows all five positions,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “He can guard all five. He moves without the ball well. He's a very good rebounder, so yeah, he's got a lot of poise. A lot of composure. Played a lot of basketball in his life. And great to see him step in there and make a good play.”
Hill missed both free throws, but it didn’t end up coming back to bite OU as Elijah Harkless stole the Texas heave and ran out the clock.
SCOOPHD: Lon Kruger & Austin Reaves Postgame
No. 2: Reaves thrives in road environment
There’s something about being on the road that tends to bring out the best in Austin Reaves. It was that case again at Texas, where he scored 23 points with four assists.
“He had a great game,” Kruger said. “He was just terrific, controlled a lot of it all night long. His experience certainly comes through. He's got great poise. Wants to be at the line late. He had a good one, and we needed that, for sure.”
De’Vion Harmon had 13 points, while Mo Gibson pitched in with 12 and Elijah Harkless had 11.
No. 3: The gauntlet continues
OK, that’s two big wins in as many games for the Sooners (10-4 overall, 6-3 in Big 12). Back-to-back victories against top-10 teams in Kansas and now Texas.
OU gets a third crack at it against one of the hottest teams in the country, No. 9 Alabama. The Crimson Tide (14-3) come to OU 11 a.m. Saturday for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
“We have to keep it going,” Reaves said. “We can't get too confident but have that confidence that we can beat anybody in the country and keep it rolling playing the type of basketball that we've been playing.”