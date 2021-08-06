Sooners Have Hasz

Oklahoma's class of 2023 is already ranked as the nation's best in 2023 and on Friday afternoon got another huge shot in the arm with the commitment of Bixby, Okla. star Luke Hasz . The 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass-catcher pledged to the Sooners after numerous visits to not only Oklahoma but summer trips to Oklahoma State, LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Arkansas, and Ohio State.

Hasz, who claimed more than 30 offers as of his Friday commitment, is ranked as the nation's No. 42 overall player and currently the No. 1 tight end.

Hasz has made repeated visits to Oklahoma, including most recently for the ChampUBBQ, an event he was joined at by fellow current 2023 commitments Malachi Nelson and Treyaun Webb.