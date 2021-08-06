Sooners Have Hasz

Oklahoma's class of 2023 is already ranked as the nation's best in 2023 and on Friday afternoon got another huge shot in the arm with the commitment of Bixby, Okla. star Luke Hasz. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass-catcher pledged to the Sooners after numerous visits to not only Oklahoma but summer trips to Oklahoma State, LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Arkansas, and Ohio State.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Hasz, who claimed more than 30 offers as of his Friday commitment, is ranked as the nation's No. 42 overall player and currently the No. 1 tight end.
Hasz has made repeated visits to Oklahoma, including most recently for the ChampUBBQ, an event he was joined at by fellow current 2023 commitments Malachi Nelson and Treyaun Webb.