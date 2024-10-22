Sooners have to multitask, but priority is 'getting better now'

NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables is having to juggle a lot right now.

The Sooners are 4-3 and 1-3 in SEC play, with a remaining schedule that doesn't offer any relief. And with the dismissal of offensive coordinator Seth Littrell on Sunday. the short term and the long term future of the program is certainly at question.

There's certainly a ton of things that Venables is having to balance. But he emphasized Tuesday that the Sooners can't look overlook what's happening right now.

"There's a lot that you obviously can't do right now," Venables said during his press conference. "You focus on getting better right now. We need to get better. You can always plan ahead without getting distracted. My main focus right now is getting us prepared for this week and putting together a good game plan in all three phases and getting our players a chance to be successful."

In the short term, the task is daunting.

The Sooners have appointed co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley as the primary play caller, while analyst Kevin Johns has been elevated to interim co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Those two will be tasked with an offense that has struggled in every facet, particularly as significant wide receivers injuries have sustained and the offensive line has played like one of the worst units in the country.

The new regime's first test? A road trip at No. 18 Ole Miss, a defense that ranks second in scoring and fifth in rushing defense. The challenge now will be for Finley and Johns to somehow change things and find a spark, which will be incredibly difficult for an offense that has averaged 16 points per game over their last five contests and ranks 128th nationally in total offense.

But Venables said the Sooners' offense — which he referred to as "abominable — also simply needs to execute better.

"We've played some really, really good defenses," Venables said. "I'm not sure there's been a season where a team has faced this many (good units) at Oklahoma. That's not an excuse, that's just what that group of players are dealing with right now... (Ole Miss is) playing really, really well, (so it's a) very similar to the approach that we've had the last several weeks. Not a whole lot different."

In the longterm, Venables has two important things to evaluate — figuring out how to eventually fill the offensive coordinator spot, and how to stabilize recruiting. As far as recruiting, Venables remains confident and hopeful that the Sooners' 2025 class — which ranks seventh nationally, per Rivals — committed for more reasons than simply to play for a coach currently on staff.

Venables emphasized that while there hasn't been any decisions regarding the future of that spot on the coaching staff, he's been keeping an eye on offenses across college football. And while Littrell and his predecessor Jeff Lebby were both OU alumni, that's not going to be a factor at all.

"I could care less about OU ties," Venables said. "That doesn’t matter to me at all. I’ve hired some people who have had OU ties. I’ve hired people that had never been to the state of Oklahoma before.

"I’m aware of what’s going on in college football when it comes to people having success."

But ultimately, for the Sooners to be able to recover and bounce back, it has to start on the field. The Sooners' remaining conference schedule includes four opponents all ranked inside the AP Top 25, and there's immense pressure for things to recover before the end of the regular season.

Considering the difficult road that lies ahead, and the instability currently in the program, Venables said the Sooners have to be able to "multitask" when it comes to balancing the present and the future. But for now, the Sooners have to get back to basics.

"Very similar to the approach that we've had the last several weeks," Venables said. "Not a whole lot different. You go in, you do what you do, you've got to do it better. You've gotta take care of the football. You've gotta create explosive plays. You've gotta push the ball down the field. We've gotta do a much better job protecting the quarterback and not allowing as many negative plays. Try and get into a rhythm offensively. But this'll be a great challenge for the guys."