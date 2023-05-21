NORMAN, Okla. — The home runs just kept coming for Oklahoma in the first inning. Tiare Jennings got things started with a solo home run to right field. Alyssa Brito and Cydney Sanders followed with back-to-back two-run home runs, and Jocelyn Erickson capped off the inning with a solo shot to right field.

It was four home runs in the top of the first alone, which helped give the Sooners’ an early 6-0 lead over California. “I'm so very, very pleased with the way we swung the bat today,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. The home runs didn’t stop there for the Sooners in their 16-3 win over Cal, which clinched the Norman Regional championship. Jennings hit her second home run of the day in the second inning. The final home run came in the third inning, when Brito smacked a three-run homer to center field. That played a big role in the Sooners’ explosive third inning, which saw the team score seven runs. The Sooners finished the game with six home runs, which tied the NCAA record for most home runs in a NCAA Tournament game.

“The team came in ready,” Gasso said. “We knew that this is a day that a lot of teams' seasons end today and we just decided it wouldn't be ours today. So they came out and punched really quickly and just kind of kept it going throughout the entire game. All parts of the game were working well for us.” The Sooners will host Clemson next weekend for the super regional tournament. Here’s a few other notes from the Sooners’ regional win over Cal: * Sanders, Haley Lee continue to make an impact: It’s been a nice postseason run for the two transfers. Lee has been one of the Sooners’ standout players in recent weeks, which began when she was named Most Outstanding Player during the Big 12 Tournament. She turned in another good performance against the Bears, recording two hits and two runs. Sanders’ home run against the Bears marked her second of the regional tournament. “There was a lot of smiling going on with her,” Gasso said of Sanders. “But I also feel that way with Haley Lee. I think the Big 12 Tournament changed her whole perspective and getting the MVP — although she'll tell you she didn't care — I think she was pretty fired up and excited about it. These transfers are really settling in and buying into who we are and how we do things.” * Play of the game: It was a quiet offensive performance for Jayda Coleman, who went 1-for-4 at the plate. But she came up with a huge defensive play in the bottom of the third, making a spectacular catch on a ball that was hit towards the centerfield wall.

