NORMAN — Just a couple of days after Oklahoma's thrilling 84-82 overtime victory at Oklahoma State on Saturday, Porter Moser didn't try to mince words.

The Sooners needed that win, in more ways than one.

Instead of facing a week — which includes games at No. 8 Iowa State and home against No. 1 Houston — on a three-game losing streak, the Sooners (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) can prepare for it with some momentum. With a loss, the Sooners' resume for the postseason would've taken a huge hit. Instead, with four regular-season games to go, the Sooners are firmly in the NCAA Tournament picture, with ESPN's Joe Lunardi projecting them as a No. 8 seed on Tuesday.

While Moser has often emphasized staying even-keeled to his team after wins and losses, he acknowledged that Saturday was a win worth celebrating. Now, the hope is that it's a late-February win that fuels them heading into the final games of the season.

"Sometimes it's always hindsight to say that (wins like that can kickstart things)," Moser said on Tuesday. "But I can tell you this: big wins in February can launch confidence. They launch confidence because we all know you need to log some wins. Logging that win was really big for our conference race, for everything, for a lot of reasons.

"I think the thing that we really talked about that launches confidence is how resilient we were. Down 11, down four, down six, big shot they made after big shot, we kept answering in an awesome atmosphere. So that's what we build from. Look how resilient you were. I thought our guys in every huddle stayed calm, stayed on track with what we were doing, and that's what we were building on. Look at this time of year. Emotions are high. And we were just resilient in a tough environment on the road."

The goal now is building on that win, which starts on Wednesday at Iowa State (7 p.m. ESPN+). The Sooners beat Iowa State 71-63 at the Lloyd Noble Center nearly two months ago, but the Cyclones have been a different team since then. They currently sit in second place in the Big 12 standings behind Houston and boast a 21-6 overall record and a 10-4 record in conference play, coming in at No. 8 in the latest AP Poll.

It's going to be a challenge.

"The guys were pretty excited, but we had a day off, and we really talked about that yesterday, about putting the foot on the gas pedal and being hungrier and not letting complacency and satisfaction slip in," Moser said. "I thought we had a great practice yesterday, but we were intentional in talking about it. But man, it was a much-needed, great win in a great environment against a team that was playing really well, in a rivalry game.

"So, there were so many things that the guys were feeling great about, and they should. They should. I don’t ever want to take joy out of winning, but... we took Sunday off, and Monday was back to chasing. We've got to prepare for Iowa State.”