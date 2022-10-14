LONGVIEW, Texas – Few programs in East Texas more routinely provide elite talent to the college ranks than the Lobos of Longview. And while the current headliner is Rivals100 wide receiver Jalen Hale there’s more to head coach John King ’s roster. And all of that talent was on full display as Longview crushed long-time rival Marshall 48-11.

Tatum is a back who bears some resemblance to former Sooner star Joe Mixon. That’s obviously a lofty comparison, and probably an unfair one, but it’s not only his skillset that bears some connection but also his frame. Tatum was wildly productive in this game making highlight reel catches, including a wheel route up the sideline that showed off his hands and body control. On the night he ended up with 11 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns along with two receptions for 40 yards and another score.

As a runner it took a little while for Tatum to get going but once he did he became a real problem for the Mavericks.

What makes Tatum most impressive as a runner is his ability to be effective both inside and outside. Between the tackles his powerful frame holds up well and he avoids trying to bounce outside at every given opportunity. Outside the tackles he possesses the speed and agility to be dangerous and is very tough to bring down one on one.

Meanwhile Nelson is simply a man of aggression. Whether it's coming up in run support, attacking the ball in the air, or just his general demeanor, he is doing all of it at 100 miles an hour.

Nelson is a touch undersized but reminds somewhat of former Sooner cornerback Demontre Hurst in his physical build and again with his athleticism and style of play he brings a lot of versatility. He could be a corner who is particularly stout in run defense or a highly skilled safety who is unafraid of mixing it up at any point and against any opponent.

In short the Lobos have plenty of talent worth keeping an eye on.