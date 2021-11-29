Sooners Hot Board 1.0

As the sun begins to rise on the first day in which Oklahoma didn't have a full-time head coach since Nov. 30, 1998 we take a look at some potential names to be the man to replace Lincoln Riley in Norman. Some have obvious connections to Oklahoma, some are well known for one side of the ball or the other and one was an All-American in Norman. Each bring different things to the table and we take a look at each in our initial Hot Board.

Dave Aranda, Baylor Head Coach

Age: 45 Notable Jobs: Houston - 2003-2004 - Linebackers Wisconsin - 2013-2015 - Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers LSU - 2016-2019 - Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Why He Fits: Aranda has shown that he can rebuild a roster and a program in his first two years at Baylor. He's also the steadying type of force that most look for in a head coach. Finally Aranda is a guy with SEC connections who has also spent plenty of time recruiting elite talents and doing so in Texas and points farther Southeast. Why He Doesn't: Aranda has only been a head coach for a few years and hasn't always been seen as a dynamic recruiter - though he has had some big wins. Can he be that guy and solidify Oklahoma quickly?

Shane Beamer, South Carolina Head Coach

Age: 44 Notable Jobs: 2004-2006 - Mississippi State - Position Coach(RB/CB)/Recruiting Coordinator 2016-2017 - Georgia - Tight Ends/Special Teams 2018-2020 - Oklahoma - Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Why He Fits: Beamer is a guy that brings the energy and enthusiasm that a head coach needs in this day and age of head coach led recruiting. He's also a big part of Oklahoma's massive presence in the mid-Atlantic. Could he help settle the waters with Caleb Williams? Why He Doesn't: Beamer has only been in Columbia for one year does he really want to leave now? Beyond that he's only been a head coach for one year and achieved a .500 record. It's not that it isn't impressive but obviously Norman is a big step-up in the world of expectations.

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati Head Coach

Age: 48 Notable Jobs: Ohio State - 2005-2010 - Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Ohio State - 2011 - Interim Head Coach Why He Fits: He's a program builder that Oklahoma would be hard pressed to find a more likely fit with athletic director Joe Castiglione's ideals. Fickell is a steady guy who actually has some similar feel to Oklahoma's current head coach, Bob Stoops. Why He Doesn't: Fickell has earned a reputation as a guy who doesn't want to be in the Southeastern Conference and that would seem to be an automatic non-starter but Oklahoma's structure might fit him a little better than some of the other SEC jobs that have come along.

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator

Age: 35 Notable Jobs: Purdue - 2016 - Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Cincinnati - 2017-2020 - Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Why He Fits: Freeman is a young and energetic coach that fits some of Oklahoma's most successful hires through the years. He's got some experience at a big-time program and would have some more updated ideas on recruiting and how to navigate certain challenges. Why He Doesn't: He doesn't have any SEC area expertise so he'd have to learn to navigate an area that he hasn't had to recruit very often. That said the Bearcats were built on a lot of good evaluations in the Southeast so he has some track record there.

Josh Heupel, Tennessee Head Coach

Age: 43 Notable Jobs: Oklahoma - 2006-2010 - Quarterbacks Coach Oklahoma - 2011-2014 - Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach UCF - 2018-2020 - Head Coach Why He Fits: He's a Sooners legend that has coached the Sooners for a huge chunk of his coaching career. He's also developed a lot of SEC feel and familiarity after having spent his last five seasons in SEC country from Missouri to his current abode in Tennessee. Why He Doesn't: Forget the reality that he has been in Knoxville for a year but his ending in Norman was far from ideal and there are some who doubt whether that's a road he'd go back down. Then again the chance to coach a school he once loved may hold more sway than some believe.

Dan Lanning, Georgia Defensive Coordinator

Age: 35 Notable Jobs: Sam Houston St. - 2014 - Defensive Backs/Co-Recruiting Coordinator Memphis - 2016-2017 - Inside Linebackers/Recruiting Coordinator Georgia - 2018 - Outside Linebackers Why He Fits: Lanning is yet another young and energetic defensive mind who has led a defensive unit that has dominated all comers so far in 2021. He also has SEC ties and has spent time around both Kirby Smart and Nick Saban - undoubtedly he has learned plenty of how to work in the league. Why He Doesn't: Lanning has no head coaching experience and not that much experience at a major program.

Jeff Lebby, Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator

Age: 37 Notable Jobs: Oklahoma - 2002-2006 - Student Assistant Baylor - 2015-2016 - Passing Game Coordinator/Running Backs/Off. Recruiting Coord. UCF - 2019 - Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Why He Fits: Lebby got his degree at Oklahoma and spent his formative years on the campus working with Josh Heupel and others. He has since spent time in both Texas as the Southeast and developed some impressive recruiting framework. He also seems like a guy who would be enthusiastic about being Oklahoma's head coach. Why He Doesn't: Lebby has no head coaching experience and also was on the staff at Baylor during the Art Briles era, it'd be interesting if Castiglione and co. would be willing to overlook that.

Jay Norvell, Nevada Head Coach

Age: 58 Notable Jobs: Nebraska - 2004-2006 - Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Oklahoma - 2008-2014 - Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Arizona State - 2016 - Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Why He Fits: Norvell is a long-time friend of Bob Stoops and spent the better part of a decade in Norman. It's a place he knows well and one that he has familiarity with a lot of the decision makers. He's also a solid recruiter who does well in a CEO type of role. Why He Doesn't: Norvell is a bit older than most of the candidates on this list and hasn't had to recruit the elite talents for quite some time now.

Brent Venables, Clemson Defensive Coordinator