Sooners Hot Board 2.0

As shock turned away from anger the Sooners have had more and more time to process the departure of Lincoln Riley. And with that evolution of time more information has become available as we continue to try the death-defying trick of tracking Joe Castiglione in his pursuit of Oklahoma football's next coach? A few new primary targets have emerged for the Sooners - is Thursday the day that we all know who was the No. 1 option?

Dave Aranda, Baylor Head Coach

Age: 45 Notable Jobs: Houston - 2003-2004 - Linebackers Wisconsin - 2013-2015 - Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers LSU - 2016-2019 - Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Why He Fits: Aranda has shown that he can rebuild a roster and a program in his first two years at Baylor. He's also the steadying type of force that most look for in a head coach. Finally Aranda is a guy with SEC connections who has also spent plenty of time recruiting elite talents and doing so in Texas and points farther Southeast. Why He Doesn't: Aranda has only been a head coach for a few years and hasn't always been seen as a dynamic recruiter - though he has had some big wins. Can he be that guy and solidify Oklahoma quickly? 12/2 UPDATE: Honestly there's just been nothing to this one, but with Joe Castiglione manning the ship, is that dangerous? Just kidding, no, but, we don't think so? A crazy few days makes it impossible to be certain of anything.

Shane Beamer, South Carolina Head Coach

Age: 44 Notable Jobs: 2004-2006 - Mississippi State - Position Coach(RB/CB)/Recruiting Coordinator 2016-2017 - Georgia - Tight Ends/Special Teams 2018-2020 - Oklahoma - Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Why He Fits: Beamer is a guy that brings the energy and enthusiasm that a head coach needs in this day and age of head coach led recruiting. He's also a big part of Oklahoma's massive presence in the mid-Atlantic. Could he help settle the waters with Caleb Williams? Why He Doesn't: Beamer has only been in Columbia for one year does he really want to leave now? Beyond that he's only been a head coach for one year and achieved a .500 record. It's not that it isn't impressive but obviously Norman is a big step-up in the world of expectations. 12/2 UPDATE: Once thought to be one of the more likely candidates he's been quiet throughout the first 72 hours of the search. We may have some notes on him soon enough though, stay on the Crimson Corner for more.

Dan Lanning, Georgia Defensive Coordinator

Age: 35 Notable Jobs: Sam Houston St. - 2014 - Defensive Backs/Co-Recruiting Coordinator Memphis - 2016-2017 - Inside Linebackers/Recruiting Coordinator Georgia - 2018 - Outside Linebackers Why He Fits: Lanning is yet another young and energetic defensive mind who has led a defensive unit that has dominated all comers so far in 2021. He also has SEC ties and has spent time around both Kirby Smart and Nick Saban - undoubtedly he has learned plenty of how to work in the league. Why He Doesn't: Lanning has no head coaching experience and not that much experience at a major program. 12/2 UPDATE: Without question one of the guys who has been lurking in the shadows but the longer this search runs the more he becomes a real possibility for the Sooners. He can't be hired before the SEC Championship game but if there is no answer by Saturday around 6 p.m., maybe that's the answer?

Jeff Lebby, Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator

Age: 37 Notable Jobs: Oklahoma - 2002-2006 - Student Assistant Baylor - 2015-2016 - Passing Game Coordinator/Running Backs/Off. Recruiting Coord. UCF - 2019 - Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Why He Fits: Lebby got his degree at Oklahoma and spent his formative years on the campus working with Josh Heupel and others. He has since spent time in both Texas as the Southeast and developed some impressive recruiting framework. He also seems like a guy who would be enthusiastic about being Oklahoma's head coach. Why He Doesn't: Lebby has no head coaching experience and also was on the staff at Baylor during the Art Briles era, it'd be interesting if Castiglione and co. would be willing to overlook that. 12/2 UPDATE: A lot of talk about Lebby maybe returning to his alma mater as offensive coordinator but any head coaching talk has been fairly quiet.

Brent Venables, Clemson Defensive Coordinator