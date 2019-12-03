Win and everything else takes care of itself remains the mantra of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley with the college football playoff.

One more week to see if that will be true. The Sooners are now ranked No. 6 in the playoff rankings, released Tuesday night. This is the final Tuesday night of rankings. The official rankings and bowl destinations will be released Sunday.

It’s all there for the Sooners, coming off a complete performance in a 34-16 win in Bedlam at Oklahoma State. And OU even got a little bonus with OSU staying ranked at No. 25.

The hurdle this week? Utah. The Utes are No. 5 and play No. 13 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship Friday night.

OU faces No. 7-ranked Baylor in the Big 12 championship, and Riley isn’t quite ready to politick for his team just yet.

“Ask me after the game,” Riley said. “You know, I think our recipe over the last few years, you guys have probably gotten tired of me saying it, but it's the truth. Just win. And you've gotta trust that how you schedule in the non-conference, you've gotta trust the strength of your conference, the quality of people that you are able to beat, the quality of people that you've beaten.

“You've gotta trust that's gonna be enough. Like I said, none of us have any control other than trying to win all the games on our schedule. We've been able to get 11 of the 12 and getting ready to play another really good football team here.

“I know some coaches like to stand up and do the politicking thing. That's just not me. We're gonna coach hard and try to win our games, and if you think we're good enough, put us in there. That's about it.”

Week-by-week, things have been checked off. Oregon, Minnesota, Penn State, Alabama are among those teams that could have prevented the Sooners. But as they’ve faltered, OU has kept strong.

Now the big question, that maybe nobody knows the answer to Tuesday night, is what happens if OU and Utah both win in convincing fashion? The Sooners vs. Utes debate will dominate the next few days and committee chairman Rob Mullens understands that.

“I would describe it as that's the area where there was the most vigorous debate this week,” Mullens said. “We spent more times on those teams than anybody else on the board. That right there tells you there's a lot of conversation amongst the committee about those teams.

“You're looking at Oklahoma and their win over a ranked opponent and so you check that box there. You look at Utah and you say, 'boy they have been so consistent all season long and they've been dominant, their defense is incredible'. So those are the kind of conversations that go on in the room.”

Ohio State remains No. 1, followed by LSU, Clemson and Georgia. Obviously, everything could be thrown for a loop as well if the fourth-ranked Bulldogs take down the Tigers in the SEC championship. That game is Saturday afternoon, being played after OU’s game is finished.