Sooners, Irish set for MCWS showdown

Oklahoma players took to the practice field this afternoon with Sunday evening winner's bracket date with Notre Dame already on the docket. In a way, the hard part is over. They're already in Omaha. Now it's just about a continuation of what got them here. "Yeah you've got to keep your same identity in what you do," said Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson following a mid-afternoon workout at Bellevue East High School. "I mean, hopefully you can play good catch and execute your gameplan. Basically that's what we're going to do." Simple enough. What isn't as simple is slowing down an Irish squad that is just as hot as Johnson's Oklahoma ballclub. Notre Dame knocked off Texas in their College World Series opener, 7-3. The Irish first win in Omaha in some 20 years. "Well it'll be a lot of video a lot of all that stuff. We've got to spend a lot of time doing what we do and start putting a scouting report together. So it'll be a lot of fun doing that," said Johnson.

In 24 hours the eyes of the college baseball world will focus on Oklahoma and Notre Dame. The winner moving themselves into the driver's seat of the top bracket and a win away from a championship series appearance. Today was about finding balance on an off-day. Unusual for baseball teams this time of the year. "Just to get their body moving. That's the biggest thing. I'd rather have them come out here for a little bit and then go back to the hotel and do what we have to do," said Johnson. "Watch the games and stuff like that." The off day does leave time for Johnson and company to figure out who will DH for the Sooners come Sunday evening. Brett Squires is out for the remainder of the College World Series after breaking his hand in the opener. A blow to the Oklahoma line-up that started rolling upon Squires return in mid-April. "Brett's got better every week. That's the thing we watched with him as he went through the last month. His at-bats got better every week. His contact rate has got better. His chase rate. So it's going to put us back a little bit but it's the next man up," said Johnson. "That's what you've got to try to do. You've got to make three players into one sometimes especially in a DH role." "Everybody has got to be prepared. Whether it be pulling for your teammate, holding each other accountable in practice time. Brett can even play a big role. He's going to pull for these guys. Make sure he has positive comments to these guys that are playing. Diego has played a big role talking with Jake (Bennett) about executing pitches. So everybody has value." Horton ready for primetime It's no secret Oklahoma's postseason success has come in a large part due to the Oklahoma starting rotation. Jake Bennett did his job on Friday. Now it's Cade Horton's turn. Each of his last three starts have come on a bigger stage than the one before. It started with the Big 12 Tournament Championship game. Then a pair of starts with his team's season on the line in a winner take all Gainesville Regional final and Blacksburg Super Regional final.

