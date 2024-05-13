The Sooners (32-17) continue to rise in the rankings and come in at No. 12 in this week's D1Baseball Top 25.

After sweeping Baylor and clinching the regular season Big 12 Championship on Saturday night, OU was due to get a boost in the rankings and that is exactly what happened. The team made a six spot jump, all the way to No. 12 after their stellar weekend.

Oklahoma has been on the right end of their last six, with them also winning 15 of their last 18 since their lost series in Stillwater.

Heading into the final week of the regular season Oklahoma will look to bolster their impressive body of work even more. They currently rank ninth in SOS, sixth in non-conference SOS and has an impressive 18-10 record versus top-50 teams.

Two other Big 12 schools found themselves inside the top 25. Oklahoma State held their rank from last week and stayed at No. 19 while the Longhorns entered the rankings at No. 25.

The Sooners have just four more games on their regular season schedule and all will be played in Ohio, starting with the midweek game versus Xavier at 3 p.m. CST on Tuesday then their final conference series against Cincinnati starting on Thursday.

