2025 wide receiver Marcus Harris announced his commitment to the Sooners via social media Monday. Harris is a Rivals four-star prospect, the No. 29th-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 class and No. 147 overall regardless of position.

Harris, the No. 14 prospect out of California, picked the Sooners over Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Texas, among others.

The Santa Ana native was not an obvious get for the Sooners. As recently as last month, the Sooners were not among his top five schools, and his official visit didn't come together until last Thursday. However, things can change quickly, and Harris was quickly won over by Jones and the Sooners' coaching staff when he got to Norman for his OV.

As a junior last season at Mater Dei High, the 6-foot wideout logged 43 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns.

Harris becomes the 16th commitment in the Sooners' 2025 class and third wide receiver, joining Gracen Harris and Elijah Thomas.