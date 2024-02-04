Oklahoma continues to stay hot in the 2025 cycle with 2025 Cypress (TX) Bridgeland OL Ryan Fodje committing to OU.

Fodje makes commitment number 10 for OU in the 2025 class. Fodje told OUinsider, “I chose OU because of their core values,” Fodje said. “At OU, family comes before everything.”

The fast-rising 2025 said the visit was the proverbial formality for him, adding, “I’ve like OU for years,” Fodje said about his affinity for OU and his commitment. “And Coach Bill [Bedenbaugh] and I are really close. Plus, he’s the best OL coach in the industry.”

Fodje said his new goal is to get fellow Cypress (TX) Bridgeland teammate Jonte Newman to join him, and added, “That’s who I’m pushing. Gotta get Jonte [Newman].”

This is Bedenbaugh’s second OL commit of the 2025 class, with the first being 2025 Mellisa (TX) three-star OL Owen Hollenbeck. OU remains at number five in Rivals 2025 team recruiting rankings, but that should change as the rankings update over the next month or so.