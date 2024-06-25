Oklahoma has potentially found it’s replacement for Tiare Jennings at shortstop.

BYU shortstop Ailana Agbayani announced her commitment to the Sooners in a social media post Tuesday.

The junior played a big role last season for the Cougars, appearing in 53 games. She notably logged a batting average of .424 and an on-base percentage of .534, finishing with 70 hits, 58 runs and 33 RBIs. She was a prominent player in 2022 as a freshman, appearing in 52 games, but made a sizable leap in production as one of the better players in the Big 12

Though prominently a short stop, she has even made appearances in the circle as a pitcher. She pitched over 54 innings in her first two seasons, logging an ERA of 3.84.

But with the departure of Jennings and Avery Hodge, the Sooners are in real need of experienced in-fielders. Agbayani provides that, plus gives the pitching staff an extra arm in a pinch.

Agbayani is the Sooners’ third commit of the transfer portal cycle, joining Utah’s Abby Dayton and North Carolina’s Isabela Emerling. The Sooners have two open scholarships remaining.



